Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Update: Listing of Volvo Car AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (207/21)

Volvo Car AB has today on October 25, 2021 published a press release with information on changes in the IPO offering, among other things number of shares to be listed and first day of trading. Consequently, the dates are updated for when issued trading. All updates are marked in bold letters below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Volvo Car AB, company registration number 556810-8988, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Volvo Car AB applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be October 29, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 2,500,000,000 shares of which 1,863,207,500 common share of class A and 636,792,500 common shares of class B. Short Name: VOLCAR B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 2,979,524,179 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0016844831 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book id: 238766 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Large cap ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4010 Automobiles & Parts -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 29 up and including November 1, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 49 and 184 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.