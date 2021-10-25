Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
25.10.21
08:12 Uhr
4,640 Euro
-0,010
-0,22 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
25.10.2021 | 13:05
Suominen Corporation: Suominen's financial reporting in 2022

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2022 as follows:

February 3, 2022 - Financial Statements Release for 2022
May 4, 2022 - Interim Report for January-March 2022
August 9, 2022 - Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2022
October 26, 2022 - Interim Report for January-September 2022

The Annual Report for 2021 will be published during the week starting on February 28, 2022 (week 9) at the latest.

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For more information:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


