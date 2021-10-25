Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Targets MRI-US Fusion-Guided Focal Laser Ablation of Prostate Tumors

Company Goal to Enable Minimally-Invasive, Focal Therapy Procedure to be Performed in an Office Setting or Clinic under Local Anesthetic

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2021is being evaluated for MRI-US, fusion-guided laser ablation for the minimally-invasive, targeted focal therapy of prostate tumors. Nearly 200,000 new prostate cancer cases are diagnosed each year in the US with over 1 million biopsies being performed. CLS's goal is to enable high precision, focal laser ablation of prostate cancer tumors to be performed under local anesthetic in an office setting or clinic as well as hospitals.



In June 2021, CLS announced that Otto-von-Guericke-University Magdeburg, Medical facultyin Germany will be evaluating the use of TRANBERG Thermal Therapy system with MRI-US, fusion-guided focal laser ablation therapy in early stage prostate cancer in a 10-patient clinical trial. See published clinical studies.

"CLS's TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System has successfully performed MRI-guided, focal laser ablation treatments for hundreds of patients suffering from early stage prostate cancer," stated Dan Mogren, acting CEO for CLS. "Recent development improvements of MRI-Ultrasound, fusion-guidance systems have enabled both diagnostic biopsy and other ablation procedures, such as cryoablation, to be effectively performed within a doctor's office setting. We believe our laser ablation system will function very well and produce excellent results as a focal therapy using the same fused image guidance technology."

The safety and diagnostic accuracy of MRI-US, fusion-guided prostate biopsies is well documented with strong global market growth each year. The workflow for focal laser ablation of prostate tumors is very similar to the one used for biopsy and can potentially be performed also as a follow-on outpatient procedure. High precision, image-guided focal laser ablation performed using the TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System is safe and offers a focal therapy option for treatment of prostate tumors while minimizing side effects and maintaining the patient's quality of life.

High Precision Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System has been developed for image-guided, high-precision soft tissue thermal therapy and ablation procedures. For the US market, the system is configured for CT or MRI-US, fusion image-guided procedures, and can be configured for tissue temperature feedback for precise temperature and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, external tissue temperature probe sensors, and procedure specific accessories. Its non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution, eliminates the need for external cooling, and helps reduce procedure times.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, including sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy, according to regulatory approvals in the EU and the US. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with imILT, the Company's interstitial laser thermotherapy with potential immunostimulatory effects. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor