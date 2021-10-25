Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 25
|CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
|LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
|Date: 25 October 2021
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 22 October 2021, the
|unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
|Capital only: 4,897p
|Including income: 4,928p
|Enquiries:
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Company Secretary
|Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
