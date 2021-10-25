

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $57.55 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $27.20 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $415.44 million from $355.65 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $57.55 Mln. vs. $27.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $415.44 Mln vs. $355.65 Mln last year.



