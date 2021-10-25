Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Worth $750 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by Application (Solar PV, Wind, Energy Storage, CHP, EV Charging), Software (Analytics, Management & Control, VPP), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market size will grow to USD 750 million by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 286 million in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. The Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is driven by the high demand for clean energy, the rapid development of smart grids, and the strong focus on utilizing distributed energy resources.

The services segment is expected to dominate the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market, by offering, during the forecast period.

Based on offering, the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market has been segmented into software and services. Services are offered by system providers or third-party systems integrators. This makes deployment a major part of the value chain as services often cost more than initial software licenses. Once the solution is deployed, platform providers offer support services, such as back-end operations support, integration of new devices, and upgrading security or communications protocols, when necessary.

Industrial segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the wired segment during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increased environmental concerns, remote working locations, and a significant reduction in renewable energy prices also prompt mining companies to adopt DERMS.

Asia Pacific estimated to fastest-growing market for the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for distributed energy resource management system during the forecast period. For the market analysis, the region has been segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The demand for distributed energy resource management system in this region is driven mostly by the increasing electricity consumption and the need to upgrade aging infrastructure. Countries in this region are shifting toward energy efficiency in residential buildings to meet the growing energy demands.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market.

Some of the key players are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US)The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market. Contracts & agreements, and partnerships & collaboration, have been widely adopted strategies by the major players in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market.

