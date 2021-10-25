NORECO: Invitation to Noreco Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday 28 October 2021 at 07:00 (CEST).

An earnings call, available as an audiocast, will be hosted at 08:00 (CEST).

To join earnings call: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20211028_4

Contact:



Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications

Email: ct@noreco.com

