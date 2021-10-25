Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 
Tradegate
25.10.21
09:22 Uhr
15,920 Euro
+0,280
+1,79 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.10.2021 | 13:34
NORECO: Invitation to Noreco Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday 28 October 2021 at 07:00 (CEST).

An earnings call, available as an audiocast, will be hosted at 08:00 (CEST).
To join earnings call: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20211028_4

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/invitation-to-noreco-third-quarter-2021-earnings-call,c3439330

© 2021 PR Newswire
