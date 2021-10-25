Under development since 2015, the 7.5 MW solar plant was built thanks to the efforts of multiple international entities including the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the U.K. government-funded Renewable Energy Performance Platform (REPP).Burundi-based renewable energy company Gigawatt Global Coöperatief U.A. has announced the completion of the country's first large-scale PV plant - a 7.5 MW installation under development since 2015 and for which construction works were announced in 2017. The project was financed by South Africa-based equity investor Inspired Evolution, ...

