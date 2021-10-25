

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) announced a 100 percent increase in its cash distribution to unitholders.



The Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution to unitholders of $0.20 per unit for the 2021 Quarter, payable on November 12, 2021 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on November 5, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de