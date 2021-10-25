Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A14UB1 ISIN: CA1946931070 
Frankfurt
25.10.21
08:12 Uhr
123,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2021 | 13:41
109 Leser
Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers releases ambitious Enterprise '25 growth strategy

Plan continues focus on delivering balanced and diversified growth

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021(NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today released its next five-year Enterprise '25 growth strategy, once again setting bold targets to continue its proven track record of success. The Company plans to more than double its profitability, ?with at least 65% of adjusted EBITDA coming from recurring revenue, by the end of 2025.

"Colliers' enduring strength comes from our enterprising culture, global platform, leading expertise and growth mindset. Our balanced and diversified business model allows us to provide expert advice to our clients, wherever they choose to do business," said Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO. "We will continue to grow from strength to strength by augmenting our internal growth with smart acquisitions that build scale, expertise, and expand our service lines.As we deliver on our Enterprise '25 growth strategy, we will create meaningful shareholder value as we have for more than 26 years, all while leading the industry into the future."

Enterprise '25 Targets
Colliers has set the following operational and financial goals, to be achieved over the five year period ending December 31, 2025. Given its strong results during the first half of 2021 and acquisitions announced to date, the Company is off to a robust start on each of these metrics. Delivering on these growth targets is expected to create significant long-term shareholder value.

2025 Targets (US$)
Revenue $5.6 billion
Adjusted EBITDA1 $830 million
Adjusted EPS1 $8.40
Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue >65%

________________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Enterprise '25 Growth Pillars
To achieve its ambitious growth aspirations, Colliers will focus on six key growth pillars that build on its unique enterprising culture and proven track record of success:

  • Build scale
  • Strategically acquire
  • Expand client relationships
  • Make culture count
  • Amplify our brand
  • Innovate with technology

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Enterprise '25 - Colliers International Group Inc.10/21: Colliers Enterprise

Contact:
Christian Mayer
Global Chief Financial Officer
416-960-9500

Media Contact:
Carolyn Merchant
Senior Director, Global Brand & Communications
carolyn.merchant@colliers.com
647-218-1579

About Colliers
Colliers, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
