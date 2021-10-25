Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
25.10.21
09:02 Uhr
0,674 Euro
-0,003
-0,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.10.2021 | 13:52
Targovax: Presentation material for today's webcast

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax will at 14:00 CEST today host a live webcast presentation held by the company's newly appointed CEO Erik Digman Wiklund.

Webcast URL: https://inqrate.com/xtravideos/targovax-trvx-presentasjon-25-oktober/

Presentation material: Targovax presentation

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by analyst in DNB Markets Patrik Ling. Webcast viewers are welcome to submit questions in advance or during the presentation to info@xtrainvestor.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.targovax.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: erik.wiklund@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax--presentation-material-for-today-s-webcast,c3439315

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17093/3439315/a623e25c650c634d.pdf

211025 XtraInvestor Targovax web

© 2021 PR Newswire
