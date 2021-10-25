Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.10.2021 | 14:04
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHL announces the launch of its new website and logo

SHL reveals a new online experience enhancing access to the most scientifically valid Talent Solutions in the market today

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the global leader in people science and technology, is relaunching its website, elevating the company's corporate identity. The company also unveils its new logo.

SHL Logo

"The new shl.com provides an enhanced online experience for our visitors and has been designed with customers in mind. The highly visual site offers easier navigation allowing for seamless access to the world's most scientifically valid Talent Solutions," said Laura Drake, SHL's Global Head of Marketing.

For over 45 years, SHL's research, combined with 45 billion data points of benchmarking science allows companies to grow an incredible talent strategy throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Our solutions provide insight to make wise people decisions that help businesses thrive because their people thrive.

This new brand identity and modernized website is in line with SHL's ongoing commitment to not only innovate within its product line but also deliver powerful experiences for its customers and candidates alike.

Through its site, SHL continues to provide innovative resource topics such as diversity, inclusion & equity, HR tech & analytics, and Talent Acquisition and Talent Management strategy throughout their blog, podcasts, whitepapers, webinars and more.

Experience our new website here.

Learn more about SHL solutions.

About SHL
SHL's science and technology gives leaders and recruiters insight to make wise people decisions that help businesses thrive because their people thrive.

Our solutions help organizations build the skilled, motivated, and energized workforce they need in an ever-changing environment.

People Science. People Answers. www.shl.com

Contact
Kristina Iniguez
PR@shl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667918/SHL_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.