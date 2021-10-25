The country added 60MW/106 MWh in the first half of the year. Energy storage continues to grow with the region of Lombardy and Veneto being the two largest contributors.At the end of June 2021, Italy had installed 50,442 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to figures released by the national renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 251.9 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 404.9 MWh. This compares to 115.9 MW/186.3 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December 2019 and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end ...

