25.10.2021
Ikon Science to Provide Subsurface Geoprediction to Support Chrysaor Norge AS

Project Delivery Will be Through New Knowledge Management Solution, Curate

SURBITON, United Kingdom, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science announced today it has concluded a frame agreement with Chrysaor Norge AS, the Norwegian subsidiary of Harbour Energy plc, the UK's largest listed independent oil and gas company, for Rock Physics Modelling. Projects under the frame agreement will be delivered through Curate, Ikon Science's new cloud-enabled knowledge management solution, to democratize data and business learnings for faster and more accurate decision making.

Ikon Science's RokDoc platform is the key solution underpinning the new frame agreement with Chrysaor Norge AS. Ikon Science's technical expertise and trusted workflows are supported by its RokDoc platform, which embodies more than 1,000 man-years of academic and industry knowledge combined and is used by majors, national oil companies and independents to achieve the most reliable quantitative predictions of the subsurface.

"To be successful, upstream companies must reduce uncertainty as much as possible," stated Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. "Subsurface geoprediction helps rapidly de-risk prospects to mitigate uncertainty while preserving capital."

For more information and a demonstration, visit www.ikonscience.com.

About Ikon Science
For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves - improving accuracy, accelerating results and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.


