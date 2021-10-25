Spicely Organics Launches Line of Sugar and Salt-Free Spice Rubs

The Conscious Cooking Rubs Line Offers a Full Flavor Healthy Alternative to Discerning Cooks

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Spicely Organics®, maker of certified organic spices, herbs, and seasonings, today announced the launch of its Conscious Cooking line of Sugar- and Salt-Free Spice Rubs - perfect for creative cooking enthusiasts who value natural, clean, and healthy ingredients for their family. Available to order now on the Spicely Organics website, just in time for the holidays, this new line includes four unique gift sets.

Spicely Organics Conscious Cooking Rubs are made with a rich blend of organic herbs and spices, so any cook, grillmaster or pitmaster can create healthy and great tasting meals everyone will love. As part of Spicely's commitment to the health of its consumers, each Rub is certified organic, certified gluten free, non-GMO project verified, certified OU kosher, sugar free, and salt free.

Spicely Organics' Conscious Cooking Rubs line includes the following nine signature blends: Cajun Chicken, Chesapeake Bay Style Crab & Shrimp, Garlic & Pepper Canadian Style Steak, Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken, Lemon Herb Rotisserie Chicken, Lemon Pepper Steakhouse, Steakhouse Burger, Tangy & Smoky BBQ Chicken, and Tangy & Smoky Salmon.

"We're excited to bring a better-for-you option to the Rubs category. With Spicely Organics® Conscious Cooking line of Rubs, we worked hard to craft flavorful signature blends made with organic herbs and spices and without sugar and salt, so you can create healthy and great tasting meals your family will love. We can't wait for you to try our Rubs Gift Sets this Holiday Season," said Spicely Organics founder and CEO, Bijan Chansari, who developed the new product line.

Spicely has four unique gift sets available to order now. The 5-pack sets retail for $49.99 and the 9-pack Ultimate Pitmaster gift set, which includes all nine signature blends, retails for $89.99. All gift sets provide a great way to put a personal touch on gift giving this holiday season.

About Spicely Organics

Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the leader in the better-for-you segment of the spice category. With a category leading portfolio of 230+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified) and allergen-free facilities in the USA, Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.

For more information about Spicely Organics visit: www.spicely.com

CONTACT:

Jason Prziborowski

EMAIL: jason@spicely.com

PHONE: (510) 279-1706 Ext: 1032

SOURCE: Spicely Organics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669338/Spicely-OrganicsR-Launches-Line-of-Sugar-and-Salt-Free-Spice-Rubs