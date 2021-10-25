Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has now consolidated its previously announced R&D (research and development) efforts in the areas of DEFI (decentralized finance), Stablecoin, and AI (artificial intelligence) initiatives under one umbrella that is primarily focused on Bluesky's blockchain related efforts.

blueskyINTEL will be the moniker that represents all of Bluesky's blockchain related R&D efforts.

Bluesky Intel (BSI) for Bluesky the Corporation will internally represent all blockchain R&D activities. Externally BSI will be a public engagement platform for all types and sizes of businesses to utilize and to learn about blockchain technology and the value that this technology brings for the future of business and global digital transactions.

The BSI engagement platform will educate businesses on the Blockchain. The BSI website will bring together blockchain solutions providers, experts, and influencers in an effort to provide value and solutions to businesses wishing to adopt a blockchain roadmap for their operations.

BSI's engagement platform on the web will launch in various stages over the next four quarters. The initial first release stage will represent a high level introduction to BSI's public blockchain efforts and with a tight focus on validating real-world business interest on and for the blockchain. At the same time it will capture early stage listings of blockchain experts, influencers, and solutions providers as well as user signups from businesses who are interested in the blockchain. An early introduction and view to the first stage offering can be found at http://www.blueskyintel.com, live as of today.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "We have stayed true to our commitment to be more than just a successful crypto mining company. This reorganization of all of our key R&D efforts better supports an ongoing diversification of our business as we focus on the underlying platform that has and continues to support our success."

Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: "To date our entire R&D has tied closely to the Blockchain and Blockchain technology so bringing it all together under a well-organized blockchain focus only makes sense. Our public facing engagement platform with BSI really represents us as a technology company behaving prudently as a business with a focus on diversification. In my career I have learned that you must not work with blinders on and you must look outside of your internal world. BSI represents us reaching out externally, and even at this early stage is a great way for us to validate our thinking. It also helps us lock in our plans for the future and for new releases of the website offering that will better reflect the reality of what business and users want through this early engagement. As we fully settle on a dedicated diversified business path and approach based on lessons learned through this varied user engagement, we will provide inter-stage updates in a timely fashion to our shareholders and investors."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com.

