

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The weekly average of daily cases of coronavirus infection in the United States has come down by 25 percent to 72,644 in the last fortnight, the latest data shows. This is the lowest since July 29.



The weekly average of two other Covid metrics also shows a downtrend as per data compiled by New York Times.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 18 percent to 54,800 within the last two weeks.



13 percent fall in Covid casualties was recorded in the same period, with a weekly average of 1,509.



With 16796 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 45,444,413, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 143 Covid deaths took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 735,941.



Sunday's lower metrics, as a rule, are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



Pennsylvania reported the most number of cases - 3,414 - at the weekend while Texas - 62 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



36,052,614 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 190,578,704 people in the United States, or 57.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 84.7 percent of people above 65.



220,351,217 people, or 66.4 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



413,645,478 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



12,888,226 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 6.8 percent of the population.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

