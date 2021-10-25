

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced positive results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational, once-daily oral fixed dose combination pill of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) in adults with HIV-1 infection who are virologically suppressed on different antiretroviral therapy regimens or bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir.



The company noted that week 48 data met safety and efficacy endpoints in adults with HIV-1 infection currently on antiretroviral therapy. The safety and tolerability profile of DOR/ISL during the trials to date are consistent with the previously reported Phase 2 studies.



Doravirine is approved for the treatment of adults with HIV-1 in combination with other antiretrovirals, as a single agent (PIFELTRO) and a component of a single-tablet regimen.



Islatravir is Merck's investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor under evaluation for the treatment of people living with HIV-1 infection in combination with other antiretrovirals.



