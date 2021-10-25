Awards competition in partnership with AWS Activate recognizes the most innovative emerging B2B automation companies in the region

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the winners of the UiPath Automation Awards 2021 Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey Edition. The annual competition is designed to champion the most promising start-ups and scale-ups in enterprise software automation, enable the development of creative business ideas, and foster the capacity to scale early-stage companies and entrepreneurial ventures from CEE and Turkey. This year's winning solutions are aligned with UiPath's goal to support Automation for Good, and exemplify the potential of automation to make a positive impact across industries and on the wider society.

The 2021 awards attracted more than 120 entries from 19 countries in the two categories Start-up Automation and Scale-up Automation and the winners were announced during the Wolves Summit event held on October 20 in Wroclaw, Poland. The Start-up Award winner will receive a cash prize of €50,000, mentoring provided by UiPath experts, and UiPath marketing and tech support over a period of 12 months; the Scale-up Award winner will receive UiPath C-level mentorship and sales and marketing support, the opportunity to present the winning technology to UiPath global customers, and inclusion of its automation solutions in the UiPath Immersion Lab.

In order to spur innovation and business growth of startups participating in the competition, UiPath teamed up with Amazon Web Services within the AWS Activate program, which provides startups with a host of benefits, including AWS credits, tools, resources, and expert support. As both companies share a strong commitment to champion the emerging companies and startup ecosystem in the CEE and Turkey, all participants will have access to tools and support needed to succeed with AWS Cloud, while optimizing performance, managing risk, and keeping costs under control. AWS will provide winners with USD 25,000 in AWS credits as well as mentoring and tech support for AWS cloud and architectural review.

The winner of the Start-up Automation award is Serket, a company founded in Hungary, which created a solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies to help farmers more effectively manage pig herds, improving efficiency and significantly reducing the need for antibiotics use.

"The agricultural system is facing many challenges, including disease, labor shortages, and the use of old technologies. Our vision and mission are to make agriculture more sustainable by applying the latest and advanced deep learning and vision technologies to the livestock industry," said Kristóf Nagy, Serket founder and CEO. "And being successful requires collaborating with innovative partners. Winning the UiPath Automation Awards is an incredible opportunity for us, as we are not only provided with financial support to further invest in our R&D, sales, and marketing efforts but are also receiving exposure, momentum, and credibility. We are excited to support producers around the globe build a safer and more sustainable food system with the help of UiPath and AWS."

The other finalists for this award were Demoboost (Poland), whose technology enhances demos to support the modern software sales process, and easySales (Romania), an automated selling solution that unites key e-commerce systems in one platform and enables product listing across multiple marketplaces.

The winning entry for the Scale-up Automation award is Powerful Medical, from Slovakia, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform for electrocardiogram digitization, analysis, and patient management.

"We believe that the transition from human-made clinical decisions to decisions augmented by AI is one of the most important shifts in modern medicine. Our vision at Powerful Medical is to be at the center of this paradigm change," said Martin Herman, co-founder and CEO of Powerful Medical. "Using big data analysis and Machine Learning (ML), we are able to process a large volume of medical data and provide doctors with a complex report on every patient. Physicians can therefore spend less time with data entry and analysis and put more time into value-added clinical work, ultimately resulting in more effective and accessible healthcare."

The other finalists for this award were Apify (Czech Republic), a web scraping and automation platform, and Dronehub (Poland) a drone-in-a-box solution that includes drones, docking stations, and AI-powered software.

"It was incredible to see the response from so many exciting and innovative companies from Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey," said Vargha Moayed, Chief Strategy Officer at UiPath. "This year's winning solutions are perfect examples of how automation can be used for good, making a positive impact beyond the strict confines of the enterprise.I congratulate our winners, Serket and Powerful Medical, on their achievement, and their committment to use automation to create a positive impact. UiPath is happy to support their ambition to further develop their solutions and scale up their business."

The jury panel for the UiPath 2021 Automation Awards CEE and Turkey Edition was composed of: Shonam Khaitan, Head of Startup Venture Capital, AWS; Ondrej Bartos, General Partner, Credo Ventures; Ursula Morgenstern, President Growth Capital Markets, Cognizant; Reshma Sohoni, Founding Partner, Seedcamp; Vargha Moayed, Chief Strategy Officer, UiPath; and Boris Krumrey, Global VP Automation Innovations, UiPath.

