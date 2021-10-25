Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Approved to Administer Covid-19 Vaccines in the U.S.

Dallas Based Kai Medical Laboratory is Prepared to Meet Continued COVID-19 Vaccine Demand Through Drive Up programs, Booster clinics and School Vaccination programs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (Frankfurt:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce that Kai Medical Laboratory ("Kai Lab") has received approval to be a COVID-19 Pandemic Provider able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.

As of mid-October, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have successfully received and approved Kai Lab's application. Kai Lab can immediately begin placing orders for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As part of the application process, Kai Lab required a deep cold freezer (-80 Celcius) purchase and data history of DSHS compliant vaccine temperature data loggers, and proof of trained and certified staff members able to catalogue and administer vaccinations. Through government COVID-19 vaccination portals, businesses, schools, and other groups can directly connect with Kai Labs to coordinate vaccination clinics.

"I'm immensely proud of the Kai team for successfully completing this complex approval process" said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Kai Lab is a state-of-the-art facility, and with the help of its recent expansion, its facilities and personnel were able to qualify to meet the continued demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. has made history with the speed of its vaccination program, and the Empower team is eager to offer additional access through convenient vaccination clinics starting with the Texas market."

Yoshi Tyler, Kai Medical Laboratory President, added, "I am thrilled to announce that Kai Medical Laboratory will now be a vaccine provider for Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen. Adding vaccines to our current line of services will provide our customers with a larger more comprehensive suite of services. Aided by our recent expansion, we are executing our goals to provide innovative testing and healthcare solutions to millions."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. government has poured over $10 billion into the production, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The Company anticipates earning $40 USD per vaccine administered from government vaccine administration programs. Kai Lab's has placed its initial batch orders which includes 1,200 vaccines per batch with the initial batch anticipated to arrive within two weeks.

Vaccinations have been a critical tool in the safe re-opening of businesses, schools and other activities in 2021. Yet, despite the majority vaccination numbers in the U.S., only 67 per cent of all Americans are fully vaccinated and only 77% have at least one dose. Numbers have increased in recent weeks as more employers and jurisdictions implement some variation of mandatory vaccinations. Since August, demand has also picked up with booster shots made available to seniors, high-risk individuals, and those with compromised immune systems. It's expected that first-time vaccinations will drastically increase as the FDA meets in the coming weeks to review Pfizer and BioNTech's request to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to eleven. This move would vaccinate more than 28 million additional people in the U.S., according to the New York Times.

ABOUT KAI MEDICAL LABORATORY:

Kai Medical Laboratory is a high complexity laboratory accredited by Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA). Our team consists of experienced scientists, medical professionals, and pharmacists. We provide reliable testing solutions to hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and employer groups. Kai Medical Laboratory is focused on providing opportunities that change our current health system by improving quality of life for employees and improving business results for client companies. We offer diversified services across the country to meet current demands of today's healthcare needs.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

