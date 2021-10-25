Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Pervasip Corp. (OTC PINK: PVSP), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, the 100% owner of Artizen Corporation, and the 5% owner of KRTL Biotech Inc ("KRTL"), is pleased to announce that KRTL has signed a memorandum of understanding with Agtech Global International Inc. (OTC:AGGL) ("Agtech") to join its race to develop compounds and ultimately novel medicines using psilocybin and other naturally occurring medicines to help fight a vast array of mental and physical ailments such as PTSD, ADHD, depression, addiction, cancer, and autism.

The Co-Chief Executive Officer of KRTL, Kai Kim, said, "KRTL is quickly developing a project with the assistance of several public companies looking to enter what management believes will be a disruptive opportunity in medicine within the next decade. Corporate partners such as Pervasip Corp. and Agtech share in the vision of KRTL becoming a leader in psilocybin research."

"We are pleased to say that KRTL's CEO, Dr. DaeHee Lee, has been recognized by the National Cancer Center and has over 90 published research papers," continued Mr. Kim. "Agtech has pledged a cash investment of $2,000,000 for KRTL, and we believe the investment combined with our world-class team of researchers will obtain significant results in our plan to create new medicines."

KRTL's website is Home | KRTL Biotech Inc and its Twitter account is https://twitter.com/KRTLBiotech.

About Artizen Corporation

Artizen Corporation ("Artizen") is a diversified asset management company that was founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the emerging cannabis industry. Artizen primarily does so in Washington state today, where it generates revenue by providing leasing, licensing, management, staffing, and supplies to cannabis production facilities. Artizen's existing clients operate five licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Washington, with about 120,000 square feet of canopy, of which only about 50,000 square feet is currently used. Most of the biomass produced by those facilities has been sold historically under the Artizen brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. For more information, visit: www.artizencannabis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

T: 855-464-2535, Extension 1

E: info@pervasip.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100697