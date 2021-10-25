DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Oct-2021 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD
DEALING DATE: 22/10/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.3737
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5964153
CODE: PR1P.DE
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 125130 EQS News ID: 1243252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
