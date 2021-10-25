

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced Monday the next steps in the company's succession planning process to provide continuity and senior leadership for the next chapter of the company's growth, development and service to customers.



The company said Gale Klappa will continue to serve as executive chairman until May 2024. Scott Lauber, currently chief operating officer, is promoted to president and chief executive officer, effective February 1, 2022. In his new role, Lauber will report to Klappa.



Kevin Fletcher, currently president and chief executive officer, has announced his plan to retire. From February 1, 2022, until his retirement in June, Fletcher will serve as a senior adviser to help ensure a seamless transition.



