Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Results

Third quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $3.4 million or $0.61 basic net earnings per share and $0.59 diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $4.5 million or $0.80 basic net earnings per share and $0.78 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

The Bank recognized $489,000 in PPP loan fee income during the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $361,000 in PPP loan fee income for the same period one year ago.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $12.1 million or $2.16 basic net earnings per share and $2.10 diluted net earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $9.4 million or $1.67 basic net earnings per share and $1.62 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

The Bank originated 419 Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling $29.1 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Bank recognized $3.0 million in PPP loan fee income during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $361,000 in PPP loan fee income for the same period one year ago.

Core deposits were $1.4 billion or 98.13% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion or 97.92% of total deposits at September 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in net interest income is due to a $447,000 decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $81,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income is primarily due to a $700,000 decrease in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income on investment securities. The decrease in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to a decrease in total loans. The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchases due to an increase in excess cash. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and a reduction in rates paid on time deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing demand, Money Market and savings deposits. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was a recovery of $182,000, compared to a provision of $522,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a decrease in reserves on loans with payment modifications made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in reserves in the general reserve pool. At September 30, 2021, there were no loans with existing modifications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At December 31, 2020, the balance of loans with existing modifications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was $18.3 million. The Company continues to track all loans that are currently modified or have been modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan balances associated with COVID-19 pandemic related modifications have been grouped into their own pool within the Company's Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") model as they have a higher likelihood of risk, and a higher reserve rate has been applied to that pool. All loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, totaling $100.9 million at September 30, 2021, have returned to their original terms; however, the effects of stimulus in the current environment are still unknown, and additional losses may be present in loans that were once modified. At December 31, 2020, the balance for all loans that were then currently modified or previously modified but returned to their original terms was $119.6 million. The $18.7 million decrease from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021 in the balance of currently or previously modified loans that had returned to their original terms is primarily due to loans paid off during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Non-interest income was $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.7 million decrease in gains on sale of securities.

Non-interest expense was $12.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $317,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to increases in incentive compensation and restricted stock expense and a $203,000 increase in other non-interest expenses.

Year-to-date net earnings as of September 30, 2021 were $12.1 million or $2.16 basic net earnings per share and $2.10 diluted net earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $9.4 million or $1.67 basic net earnings per share and $1.62 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The increase in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of September 30, 2021 was $33.3 million, compared to $32.9 million for the same period one year ago. The increase in net interest income is due to a $104,000 increase in interest income and a $377,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $107,000 increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was primarily due to an increase in fee income on SBA PPP loans, which was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans primarily due to a decrease in total loans. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in FHLB borrowings. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $34.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $29.4 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was a recovery of $863,000, compared to a provision of $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a decrease in reserves on loans with payment modifications made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in reserves due to a net decrease in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $18.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $474,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to an increase in mortgage loan volume, a $820,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $1.5 million increase in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to an increase in debit card income resulting from increased debit card activity and an increase in income on Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investments. These increases in non-interest income were partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in gains on sale of securities.

Non-interest expense was $37.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $34.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $907,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to increases in insurance costs and incentive compensation and a $801,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.

Income tax expense was $824,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 19.55% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 19.80% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Income tax expense was $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The effective tax rate was 20.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 18.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Total assets were $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Available for sale securities were $402.9 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $245.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $891.0 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $948.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans is primarily due to a $50.2 million decrease in PPP loans due to PPP loans being forgiven by the SBA during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and a $37.2 million decrease in commercial loans due to loan payoffs during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company had $25.6 million and $75.8 million in PPP loans at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-performing assets were $2.7 million or 0.17% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.9 million or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets include $2.6 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $59,000 in other loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.5 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $226,000 in other loans, and $128,000 in other real estate owned at December 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 was $9.0 million or 1.01% of total loans, compared to $9.9 million or 1.04% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.4 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.4 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $26.4 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $32.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $26.2 million at December 31, 2020. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Shareholders' equity was $143.5 million, or 8.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared to $139.9 million, or 9.88% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The Company repurchased 127,597 shares of its common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was funded in February 2021.

Peoples Bank currently operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)





September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 42,098 $ 42,737 $ 48,355 Interest-bearing deposits 221,210 118,843 15,778 Federal funds sold - - 140,095 Cash and cash equivalents 263,308 161,580 204,228 Investment securities available for sale 402,905 245,249 222,991 Other investments 3,725 4,155 7,163 Total securities 406,630 249,404 230,154 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,086 9,139 8,960 Loans 891,005 948,639 973,871 Less: Allowance for loan losses (8,963 ) (9,908 ) (9,892 ) Net loans 882,042 938,731 963,979 Premises and equipment, net 16,625 18,600 19,057 Cash surrender value of life insurance 17,265 16,968 16,742 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 21,295 21,753 20,320 Total assets $ 1,616,251 $ 1,416,175 $ 1,463,440 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 529,118 $ 456,980 $ 455,199 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 777,721 657,834 626,674 Time, $250,000 or more 26,357 25,771 24,717 Other time 76,769 80,501 79,806 Total deposits 1,409,965 1,221,086 1,186,396 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 32,332 26,201 34,151 FHLB borrowings - - 70,000 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 15,464 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,948 13,525 17,978 Total liabilities 1,472,709 1,276,276 1,323,989 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

5,661,569 shares at 9/30/21,

5,787,504 shares at 12/31/20 and 9/30/20 53,305 56,871 56,871 Common stock held by deferred compensation trust, at cost; 160,608 shares at 9/30/21, 155,469 shares

at 12/31/20 and 153,006 shares at 9/30/20 (1,946 ) (1,796 ) (1,747 ) Deferred compensation 1,946 1,796 1,747 Retained earnings 86,927 77,628 76,580 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,310 5,400 6,000 Total shareholders' equity 143,542 139,899 139,451 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,616,251 $ 1,416,175 $ 1,463,440

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended Nine months ended



September 30, September 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME:















Interest and fees on loans $ 9,807 $ 10,507 $ 31,474 $ 31,367 Interest on due from banks 89 19 172 103 Interest on federal funds sold - 33 - 178 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 679 528 1,899 1,864 State and political subdivisions 825 717 2,222 2,042 Other 21 64 93 202 Total interest income 11,421 11,868 35,860 35,756 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits 577 482 1,617 1,455 Time deposits 181 224 584 725 FHLB borrowings - 103 - 269 Junior subordinated debentures 69 76 211 296 Other 34 57 106 150 Total interest expense 861 942 2,518 2,895 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,560 10,926 33,342 32,861 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES (182 ) 522 (863 ) 3,460 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,742 10,404 34,205 29,401 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,023 809 2,859 2,635 Other service charges and fees 187 188 570 543 Gain on sale of securities - 1,688 - 2,145 Mortgage banking income 516 750 2,109 1,635 Insurance and brokerage commissions 266 200 764 647 Appraisal management fee income 1,954 1,871 5,775 4,955 Miscellaneous 2,094 1,626 5,876 4,406 Total non-interest income 6,040 7,132 17,953 16,966 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,054 5,737 17,903 16,996 Occupancy 1,999 1,943 5,891 5,725 Appraisal management fee expense 1,556 1,478 4,646 3,845 Other 2,959 2,756 8,528 8,249 Total non-interest expense 12,568 11,914 36,968 34,815 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,214 5,622 15,190 11,552 INCOME TAXES 824 1,113 3,064 2,115 NET EARNINGS $ 3,390 $ 4,509 $ 12,126 $ 9,437 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.80 $ 2.16 $ 1.67 Diluted net earnings $ 0.59 $ 0.78 $ 2.10 $ 1.62 Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 Book value $ 26.09 $ 24.83 $ 26.09 $ 24.83

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the year ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)



Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:









Available for sale securities $ 378,808 $ 200,101 $ 329,957 $ 194,710 $ 200,821 Loans 889,455 970,529 917,473 926,663 935,970 Earning assets 1,534,672 1,343,323 1,462,616 1,235,660 1,271,764 Assets 1,619,442 1,438,238 1,547,405 1,332,249 1,365,642 Deposits 1,420,294 1,170,626 1,353,636 1,083,088 1,115,019 Shareholders' equity 144,650 140,007 146,912 140,191 141,287

SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.76 % 3.28 % 3.08 % 3.60 % 3.52 % Return on average assets 0.83 % 1.25 % 1.05 % 0.95 % 0.83 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.30 % 12.81 % 11.04 % 8.99 % 8.04 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.93 % 9.73 % 9.49 % 9.73 % 9.89 %

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 9,287 $ 9,433 $ 9,908 $ 6,680 $ 6,680 Provision for (Recovery of) loan losses (182 ) 522 (863 ) 3,460 4,259 Charge-offs (306 ) (152 ) (542 ) (529 ) (1,414 ) Recoveries 164 89 460 281 383 Balance, end of period $ 8,963 $ 9,892 $ 8,963 $ 9,892 $ 9,908





September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSET QUALITY:











Non-accrual loans $ 2,704 $ 3,475 $ 3,758 90 days past due and still accruing - 84 - Other real estate owned - 128 128 Total non-performing assets $ 2,704 $ 3,687 $ 3,886 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.27 % Loans modifications related to COVID-19 $ - $ 119,706 $ 18,246 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 331.47 %% 268.29 % 254.97 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.04 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.01 % 1.13 % 1.14 %

LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:

Percentage of loans by risk grade

Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.94 % 1.12 % 1.18 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 19.07 % 20.96 % 20.45 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 69.24 % 65.36 % 65.70 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 8.15 % 9.93 % 9.75 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 1.88 % 1.91 % 2.20 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.72 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

At September 30, 2021, including non-accrual loans, there were three relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $8.1 million. There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

