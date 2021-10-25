NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Selected as Finalist for Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 International Business Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for the Los Angeles Business Journal's inaugural 2021 International Business Awards. The winners will be unveiled at the awards ceremony to be held on October 27, 2021, at 2:00pm. The event will bring together and celebrate the International Business Community and those outstanding corporate leaders who are leading the way in global trade, investment, technology and innovation. The live virtual event will include an insightful panel conversation with market leaders sharing their expertise on the critical role that the international business community plays in our economy, followed by the awards presentation of this year's honorees. You can register for this event here.

Trevor M. Saliba, Founder, Managing Partner and Global Head of the Private Equity, M&A and Strategy Practice Groups commented, "It is an honor for NMS Consulting to be recognized among Los Angeles' International Business community leaders. While we are a Los Angeles headquartered firm, we do have a significant presence outside the United States with ten of our sixteen offices located in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with an international team of approximately two hundred professionals."

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategy firm focused on delivering client solutions to a global client base comprised of private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. Drawing upon our global team's extensive expertise and diverse skills, our clients benefit from a global organization of seasoned professionals across sixteen offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Middle East resulting in a unique multi-disciplinary platform.

About NMS Consulting

Unlike other leading management consulting firms, NMS Consulting provides its clients the experience of working with a "big firm consultancy" without the higher premium. Client projects are staffed with qualified professionals who have trained at many of the leading global consultancy firms enabling the NMS professionals to deliver "big firm" experience and capabilities, while providing flexibility on mandate sizes and pricing.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

