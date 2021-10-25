Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, and infection control. President and CEO of BioLargo Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly for an interview.

Jolly began by asking about the company's innovative water treatment technology for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of water contaminants of escalating human health and regulatory concern. Calvert explained that this technology has unprecedented performance compared to existing technologies. "We are at the forefront of presenting a technical innovation that has a chance to be the industry leader," said Calvert. "This is a solution that demands global reach," he added, noting that the company intends on licensing the technology to well-established water treatment distributors and plans to launch the technology in 2022.

Calvert then discussed the company's odor and VOC (volatile organic compound) control solutions, which are at the center of a new consumer product partnership with Ikigai Holdings, LLC. "We're going to keep the market posted as that product goes into test marketing," said Calvert. The company will manufacture the new consumer odor control product (based on an existing BioLargo IP), and Ikigai Holdings will finance and manage its roll-out, distribution, and marketing.

To close the interview, Calvert encouraged listeners and shareholders to check out the company's recent letter to stockholders and keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects as they continue to develop and commercialize their solutions.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

