Eurotunnel has launched a new maintenance service for tractor units and semi-trailers parked in Le Truck Village, located on its French terminal.

Mobile workshops that can intervene in the secure truck park

Customers in the secure Le Truck Village can now have their tractor and semi-trailer repaired on the French Eurotunnel site, before or after their shuttle crossing through the Channel Tunnel. A workshop vehicle will be present at Le Truck Village every day to carry out repairs and maintenance operations. Mobile maintenance units are equipped with all the necessary tools to intervene independently on customer fleets: impact wrenches, compressors, battery chargers, workbenches, heat guns, etc…

This new service has been set up in partnership with TIP Trailer Services, the European leader in semi-trailer rental and maintenance.

"Our mobile maintenance units allow us to perform both preventive and general mechanical maintenance as well as "small" bodywork work" repairs, said Frederic Notte, Vice-President of TIP for Southern Europe. "Our experienced technicians have the skills and tools necessary for all diagnostics"

Christian Dufermont, Freight Commercial Director of Eurotunnel, said: "These new services for our freight customers demonstrate our desire to increase our customer satisfaction, while allowing them to cross the Channel with their goods as securely as possible"

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) manages, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates truck and passenger Shuttle Services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Eurotunnel is the concession holder and operator of the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel until 2086. In 26 years, nearly 460 million people and 90 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. Getlink also offers a rail freight business through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services, as well as an electrical interconnection through its subsidiary ElecLink. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

About TIP Trailer Services

TIP Trailer Services is one of the leading suppliers of equipment in Europe and Canada. TIP Trailer Services specializes in short and long term rental, maintenance and repair of trailers, as well as other value added services. These services are offered to customers in the transport and logistics sectors in Europe and Canada. Based in Amsterdam, TIP serves customers from 112 locations in 18 countries. TIP is part of I Squared Capital, a global, independent, infrastructure portfolio manager with over $12 billion in assets.

