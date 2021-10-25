Ian Truesdale appointed Managing Director of Unipart Logistics

OXFORD, England, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ian Truesdale has been appointed Managing Director of Unipart Logistics, the logistics and supply chain arm of Unipart Group, one of Britain's largest independent companies in the sector.

He succeeds Frank Burns, who has been named Executive Vice President, Unipart Group.

Truesdale joined Unipart in April as Managing Director, Group Strategy. He has more than 35 years of experience in operations and supply chain, with the last 16 years in senior international leadership positions within the logistics industry.

Most recently, Ian developed the integrated physical and digital supply chain and logistics strategy for NEOM, a state-of-the-art future smart city/region in Saudi Arabia.

Ian Truesdale, Unipart Logistics Managing Director, said: "I am looking forward to leading Unipart Logistics, leveraging all the aspects of The Unipart Way and our commitment to developing the best people in the industry, combined with our laser focus on digitally enhanced supply chain solutions. This will enable Unipart to continue to bring extraordinary value to all of our customers, existing and new," he said.

John Neill, Unipart Chairman and Group Chief Executive, said: "Unipart Logistics is a strong business with a growing portfolio of important customers and massive potential for growth. Ian brings a wealth of experience to this vital role. I am confident he will continue with the excellent work to date in helping Unipart customers and prospects reimagine their supply chains to take advantage of the opportunities presented by Industry 4.0."

