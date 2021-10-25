DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-Oct-2021 / 14:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

25 October 2021

Amended notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

The following amendments have been made to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 20 October 2021 at 14.00: 1. Nature of transaction (4b); and 2. Price (4c).

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 1 Name a Shaun Packe 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a Global Sourcing & Sustainability Director Initial notification /Amendment b Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 3 monitor Name a Superdry Plc LEI b 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares of 5 pence each b Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c 1.GBP2.671 1.18,616 Price Volume Aggregated information d 1.GBP49,999 1.18,616 Date of the transaction e 19 October 2021 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 125148 EQS News ID: 1243297 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)