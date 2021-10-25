Future Market Insights: Dog Gates, Doors, & Pens Market to Surpass US$ 8.9 Billion by 2031 as Pet Adoption Grows among Millennials & Gen-Z: F

A comprehensive study conducted by Future Market Insights provides insights into critical trends and macro-economic indicators affecting growth in the of the dog gates, doors, & pens market. It reveals the scope expansion for the market in term of taxonomies including product, size, type, sales channel across several countries and regions during the assessment period.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent survey by FMI, the global dog gates, doors, & pens market is poised to reach US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021. Rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient doors and gates for pets such as dogs is augmenting the sales.

On account of this, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 and 2031. Rising trend of pet humanization among Gen-z and millennials is observed across the U.S., Australia, Germany, India, and Brazil, among others. On the back of this trend, need for pet safety have burgeoned the demand for dog gates, doors, & pens.

According to a report by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 89.7 million dogs were adopted in the U.S. alone between 2017 and 2018. In addition to this, growing consciousness regarding pet welfare is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for the market.

Increasing initiatives and campaigns undertaken by animal rights activists to spread awareness regarding pet safety and responsibilities are favoring the market growth. Driven by this, sales of dog gates, doors, & pens are anticipated to surpass US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

On the basis of sales channels, the online retail segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9.8% through 2031. Growing customer inclination towards e-commerce platforms owing to the convenience associated with it will drive the segment growth.

"Leading manufacturers are emphasizing on developing app-controlled smart doors and gates for pets. Besides this, they are adopting cutting-edge technologies such as motion sensor, voice control, and smart videos. A slew of such advancements are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Dog Gates, Doors, & Pens Market Study

The U.S. market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5% over the assessment period.

Favored by the rising trend of pet humanization in India , sales of dog gates, doors, & pens in the country are expected to rise at a staggering 19.7% CAGR through 2031.

, sales of dog gates, doors, & pens in the country are expected to rise at a staggering 19.7% CAGR through 2031. Germany is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market in Europe , accounting for more than 1/4th of the demand share by 2031.

is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market in , accounting for more than 1/4th of the demand share by 2031. Australia is forecast to dominate the market in Oceania, accounting for over 66.2% of the revenue share in the region between 2021 and 2031.

is forecast to dominate the market in Oceania, accounting for over 66.2% of the revenue share in the region between 2021 and 2031. Based on the size, sales of doors, gates, and pens for small-sized dogs are estimated to rise at a robust CAGR of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rising consumer preference for adopting small puppies and dogs such as Pomeranian, Yorkie, and Maltese are propelling the demand for dog gates, doors, & pens across the small-sized dog segment.

Growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability is encouraging dog owners to opt for sustainable and energy-efficient products. Thus, introduction of novel products made using natural materials such as bamboo is augmenting the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

High cost of smart and app-controlled pet doors and gates is hampering sales across the electronic type segment.

Allergies association with the dog fur and increasing consumer inclination towards adoption of other pets such as cats, fish, and parrots is likely to limit the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key player are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as new product launches and engaging into collaborations with e-commerce industry giants to expand their consumer base and market share. For instance,

In September 2021 , PetSafe Brand, a leading pet product solutions provider, announced the expanding its product portfolio in pet doors segment by launching an energy-efficient product ideal for changing seasons, Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door. The pet door has three insulating flaps, weather stripping, and double paned glass to keep the weather out and save the energy.

, PetSafe Brand, a leading pet product solutions provider, announced the expanding its product portfolio in pet doors segment by launching an energy-efficient product ideal for changing seasons, Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door. The pet door has three insulating flaps, weather stripping, and double paned glass to keep the weather out and save the energy. In January 2021 , Chamberlain, a leading smart garage opener firm, introduced its new product, myQ- compatible smart door for pets. The product uses an elevator-style mechanism with a customized collar sensor for authenticating pets. It also has a handful of analytics and security features such as two-way camera and audio.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Richell Inc.

Midwest Pet Products Inc.

Ware Pet Products.

FurHaven Pet Products

Endura Flap

Ideal Pet Products

Plexidor

Petsfit Inc.

High Tech Pet Products Inc.

Hale Pet Door

Takara Industry Co. Ltd.

Gun Dog House Door Inc.

Carlson Products

ZampaPet

IRIS USA Inc.

Inc. Others

More Valuable Insights on Dog Gates, Doors, & Pens Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global dog gates, doors, & pens market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in dog gates, doors, & pens market with detailed segmentation:

By Product:

Gates

Narrow



Medium



Wide

Doors

Pens

Puppy Pens



Heavy Duty Pens



Convertible Pens

By Size:

Small-Sized Dogs

Medium Sized Dogs

Large-Sized Dogs

By Type:

Electronic

Non-Electronic

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Care Service Centers

Pet Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into dog gates, doors, & pens market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for dog gates, doors, & pens market between 2021 and 2031

Dog gates, doors, & pens market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Dog gates, doors, & pens market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

