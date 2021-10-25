Eversio Wellness Ltd.: Eversio Wellness Announces Chris Wong As Chief Financial Officer

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Eversio Wellness Ltd. ("Eversio" or the "Company") today announced that Chris Wong has joined the Company in the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

"We're extremely excited to have Chris join our leadership team," said Craig Garden, Eversio's Co-Founder and CEO. "Chris brings a broad range of skills and experience in finance, operations, human resources, marketing and capital markets that will be critical to our future success. Chris is joining us at a formative time as we strive to become a leader in the mushroom wellness space by providing the highest quality products, sharing knowledge and information to break down the mushroom stigma, and combatting mental health."

"I am delighted to join the team at Eversio," said Chris Wong. "It's an exciting time to enter the natural health and wellness industry as it becomes increasingly prevalent in society. I have been impressed by the team and Eversio's commitment to high standards to unlock the full potential of fungi. I am looking forward to building upon the momentum and success that Craig and the team have achieved to-date."

Previously, Chris was the Chief Financial Officer at Mundoro Capital Inc., a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company where he was responsible for the overall financial strategy and direction of the company, as well as human resources. Prior to Mundoro, Chris held various senior positions in finance at both public and private companies including RESAAS Services Inc., GO2MOBI, Silverado Gold Mines, and VisionDirect.com. Chris has a wealth of knowledge and experience in mergers and acquisitions, raising capital, treasury, corporate tax, and IFRS/US GAAP/ASPE reporting standards. Chris holds an MBA from Queen's University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

Eversio wishes to thank outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Harry Mutti, for his significant contributions over the past two years. Harry supported Eversio through a period of rapid growth and played an important role in developing and implementing a strong financial and operational framework for the Company. Harry will remain a trusted advisor to Eversio as the Company continues to execute on its strategy.

ABOUT EVERSIO WELLNESS LTD.

Eversio is a mushroom wellness company providing high-potency, organic functional mushroom extract products and developing novel formulations with psilocybin. Eversio offers functional mushroom capsules and blends made from only the whole fruiting body of the functional mushroom life cycle. No mycelium, fillers or grain. For more information on Eversio, visit: https://www.eversiowellness.com/.

CONTACT:

Craig Garden, Co-Founder and CEO, Eversio Wellness Ltd.

craigg@eversiowellness.com

778.608.4200

SOURCE: Eversio Wellness Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669380/Eversio-Wellness-Announces-Chris-Wong-As-Chief-Financial-Officer