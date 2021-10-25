The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 25
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 22 October 2021 was 1262.38p (ex income) 1262.39p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
25 October 2021
