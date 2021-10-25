Campaign For Wool: British brands get behind Prince Charles and his Campaign for Wool initiative to support the wool industry, by launching a variety of products covering fashion and interiors during Wool Week.

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With some of the brands connecting directly with farmers to use specific British wool types to provide product traceability, whilst supporting farmers and re-establishing wool as a highly sought after and widely used commodity - just as it was in Britain hundreds of years ago, and in doing so, raise its value for the benefit of sheep farmers all over the UK.

Consumers are engaging more and gaining interest in wool as the well-being of the planet becomes ever more important, and the education platforms of the Campaign for Wool provides them with information on wool's natural, sustainable, and biodegradable properties.

Brands supporting are:

Marks & Spencer - 'Originals' collection, uses fabrics from Harris Tweed Hebrides and Abraham Moon & Sons

Hobbs - these fabrics are British made at Abraham Moon & Sons, Yorkshire.

John Smedley collaboration with Katherine Hamnett , fine NZ Merino.

collaboration with , fine NZ Merino. Brora - limited edition design competition jumper.

Hackett - Townhouse Tweed released for Wool Week.

10 Reasons to CHOOSE WOOL

Pure wool is 100% natural, 100% renewable, 100% sustainable, 100% biodegradable, if you love the planet - use more wool! It is warm but it is cool too because it adapts to the wearer - that's why sheep are so snug and content! Wool is flame retardant and will often self-extinguish. Fire-fighters like it because it produces less smoke and toxic fumes - making it a safer choice for the home. Strong and long lasting - wool carpets and rugs can take lots of

heavy wear and are known to look better for longer - quality always lasts! Sleep well with a wool bed, pillow, duvet and blanket - scientific tests show that wool will create a sleep climate perfect for you... deeper sleep, lasting comfort and sweet dreams. Wool has hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial properties - it makes the air that we breathe cleaner and better. Wrap your babies in wool so they breathe easy... wool will keep them cosy and warm but not too hot as it cleverly changes to their temperature needs and is good for their skin. Insulate with it, soundproof with it, wear it, walk on it, wrap things with it. The world's oldest renewable fibre is also the most versatile and modern. Sheep are amazing - they graze peacefully, grow wonderful wool, we use it to make beautiful textiles and the whole process begins again...no depletion, just sustainable and sensible. Wool is smarter than any other fibre - it travels a long way on its journey from the sheep to finished product but it never loses any of its remarkable qualities.

@campaignforwool campaignforwool.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669062/Campaign_For_Wool_sweater_by_Brora.jpg