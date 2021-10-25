Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of XP Chemistries AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (548/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that XP Chemistries AB, company registration number 559164-8869, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that XP Chemistries AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 29, 2021. The company has 14,968,282 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: XPC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 23,435,282 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016787279 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 239108 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559164-8869 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46767649920.