Surgical Robots Market size worth $ 22.27 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 17.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The benefits of robotic-assisted surgery, technological advancements in surgical robots, rising use of surgical robots, and increased funding for medical robot research are all driving this industry forward.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Surgical Robots Market" By Component (Surgical systems, Accessories and Services), By Surgery Type (Gynecological surgery, Urological surgery, Neurosurgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Surgical Robots Market size was valued at USD 6.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 22.27 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.60% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surgical Robots Market"



202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Surgical Robots Market Overview

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are becoming increasingly popular across the world, owing to the benefits they provide, such as smaller incisions, fewer cuts, reduced scarring, reduced pain, greater safety, shorter recovery times, and significant cost savings. Robotic minimally invasive surgery adds to these advantages by ensuring greater accuracy, repeatability, control, and efficiency. Robotic surgery also offers highly advanced visualization capabilities that provide surgeons with a superior view of the operating area, using HD cameras to illustrate microscopic structures. Such advantages of robotic-assisted surgery along with the rising demand for better, quicker healthcare services have boosted the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of C-section operations and patients' preference for robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries are expected to propel the industry growth. Moreover, increasing spending on the healthcare sector can offer a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. Over the past few decades, the global healthcare sector has witnessed significant infrastructural development considering the changing consumer and manufacturing preferences, developing patient demographics, and many others. The up-surging healthcare infrastructure will create numerous opportunities in minimally invasive surgery which will offer a growth opportunity for surgical robots across the globe. However, the high cost of robotic systems and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are hampering the growth of the Surgical Robots Market. In addition, the high annual maintenance cost of robots can also hinder market growth.

Key Developments in Surgical Robots Market

In 2021, Stryker has acquired OrthoSensor and its Verasense intraoperative sensor tech to enhance the ortho giant's Mako robots.

In 2021, TransEnterix received CE Mark approval for its Intelligent Surgical Unit that adds AI-based capabilities and enables machine vision capabilities on the TransEnterix's Senhance robotic surgery system.

The major players in the market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KUKA AG, Hansen Medical, Inc., MAKO Surgical Corp., Renishaw plc, THINK Surgical, Inc., Blue Belt Technologies, Inc., Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd, TransEnterix, Stryker.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Surgical Robots Market On the basis of Component, Surgery Type, and Geography.

Surgical Robots Market, By Component

Surgical systems



Accessories



Services

Surgical Robots Market, By Surgery Type

Gynecological surgery



Urological surgery



Neurosurgery



Orthopedic surgery



General surgery



Other surgery

Surgical Robots Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg