Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Synsam AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (208/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Synsam AB (publ), company registration number 556946-3358, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Synsam AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be October 29, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 71,611,720 shares. Short Name: SYNSAM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 150,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016829709 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 239244 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 29 up and including November 1, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 30 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB