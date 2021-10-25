Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
PR Newswire
25.10.2021 | 16:34
BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 25

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

25 OCTOBER 2021

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Hampden Smith
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary shares in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£34.547 3,154
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

3,154
£99,497.78
e)Date of the transaction27 October 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2021 PR Newswire
