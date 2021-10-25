DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Personnel

Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession



25-Oct-2021 / 16:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession



Guildford, UK, October 25, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, effective March 1, 2022.

Lamba was named Linde's Chief Operating Officer in October 2020. Throughout his more than 30-year tenure with Linde, he served in various leadership roles including Executive Vice President APAC, Head of Regional Business units (South & South East Asia) and Managing Director India. In addition to his appointment as CEO, Lamba will join Linde's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2022.

Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc





Contact:

Anna Davies

Tel: +44 1483 244 705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

25-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

