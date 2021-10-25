Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Gem Oil Inc., the "Company", or "GEM", and Michael Carl Charles Grundmann is pleased to announce receipt of assay data from a recent grab sampling program carried out in August 2021 at its Sadler Lake property in Northern Saskatchewan.

The pyroxenite intrusive is located on Saskatchewan Mining Claim MC00013405 owned 50% by Gem Oil Inc. and 50% by Michael Carl Charles Grundmann, is 247 hectares in size and 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Sampling was carried out over an extensive area, where pyroxenite enriched with copper and nickel was found in outcrop grab samples. Sampling has shown this system contains high concentrations of copper and nickel throughout the pyroxenite anomalies 111 acres footprint.

Recent work includes a high-resolution mag survey by Precision Geo Surveys, (see attached) assays by TSL Laboratories Inc. and ALS Global and petrographic analysis by Vancouver Petrographics.

Highlights of assays:

A total of 27 grab samples were taken from fresh outcropping of the newly discovered pyroxenite. Each sample showed anomalous to enriched copper, nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium with up to 4050 ppm Cu and 3550 ppm Ni. Average copper equivalent of 2113 ppm and nickel equivalent of 1945 ppm over 27 samples.

Highlights of petrographic analysis:

"The sample is dominated by medium to coarse grained clinopyroxene (altered completely to pseudomorphic tremolite/actinolite commonly with abundant tiny inclusions of ilmenite and sulphides), with disseminated patches of one or more of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and pentlandite."

The mineralized ovoid shaped intrusive is 1600 metres by 700 metres in shape and appears to be part of a group or cluster of mineralized pyroxenite pipes in the Sadler Lake area. See Figure 1.

2022 Follow-up will include collecting additional surface grab-samples and trenching.

A NI 43-101 Technical Report is being prepared to provide a summary of scientific and technical information concerning historic mineral exploration on Saskatchewan Mining Claim MC00013405 and adjacent properties.

Michael Carl Charles Grundmann

(306) 381-4868 - saskadrenaline@gmail.com





Figure 1: Sadler Lake Mag Anomaly. Flown by Precision Geo Surveys April 15, 2021.

100 metre line spacing.

