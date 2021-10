Sampo plc: Sampo launches further sale of Nordea shares

SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 25 October 2021 at 6:31 pm

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Sampo launches further sale of Nordea shares

Sampo announces the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately 162 million Nordea shares to institutional investors, in line with its P&C insurance focused strategy.

Sampo has requested and received a consent for the proposed sale of Nordea shares under the lock-up undertaking that was agreed in connection with the previous Nordea share sale on 9 September 2021.

The result of the transaction will be announced on 26 October 2021 at the latest. BofA Securities Europe SA and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will act as Joint Global Coordinators of the transaction. In connection with the offering, Sampo has entered into a lock-up undertaking, under which it has, subject to certain exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators, agreed not to sell any Nordea shares for a period ending on 24 January 2022.

SAMPO PLC

For more information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030





Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

