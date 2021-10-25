Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter 2021 | Outperformance in terms of Growth

Consolidated Revenue: €55.9 m

Organic Growth: +23.0%

EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.4%



RESULTS

3RD QUARTER ACCOUNTS





€m 2021 (1) 2021 excluding



acquisition (2) 2020 (3) Revenue 55.9 51.4 41.8 EBITDA 7.2 6.9 5.5 EBITDA Margin 12.8% 13.4% 13.1%



Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +23.0%



30 SEPTEMBER 2021



Consolidated Reveue: €154.9 m



Organic Growth: +21.6%



EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.3%



ACCOUNTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021





€m 2021 (1) 2021 excluding



acquisition (2) 2020 (3) Revenue 154.9 150.4 123.6 EBITDA 20.3 20.0 16.2 EBITDA Margin 13.1% 13.3% 13.1%



Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +21.6%















Attachment