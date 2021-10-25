Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter 2021 | Outperformance in terms of Growth
Consolidated Revenue: €55.9 m
Organic Growth: +23.0%
EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.4%
RESULTS
3RD QUARTER ACCOUNTS
|€m
|2021 (1)
|2021 excluding
acquisition (2)
|2020 (3)
|Revenue
|55.9
|51.4
|41.8
|EBITDA
|7.2
|6.9
|5.5
|EBITDA Margin
|12.8%
|13.4%
|13.1%
Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +23.0%
30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Consolidated Reveue: €154.9 m
Organic Growth: +21.6%
EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.3%
ACCOUNTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
|€m
|2021 (1)
|2021 excluding
acquisition (2)
|2020 (3)
|Revenue
|154.9
|150.4
|123.6
|EBITDA
|20.3
|20.0
|16.2
|EBITDA Margin
|13.1%
|13.3%
|13.1%
Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +21.6%
