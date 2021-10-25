Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Stuttgart
25.10.21
16:15 Uhr
41,050 Euro
-0,700
-1,68 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,25041,50018:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2021 | 17:41
98 Leser
Sword Group: Results for the Third Quarter 2021 | Outperformance in terms of Growth

Sword Group | Results for the Third Quarter 2021 | Outperformance in terms of Growth

Consolidated Revenue: €55.9 m

Organic Growth: +23.0%

EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.4%


RESULTS
3RD QUARTER ACCOUNTS

€m2021 (1)2021 excluding

acquisition (2)		2020 (3)
Revenue55.951.441.8
EBITDA7.26.95.5
EBITDA Margin12.8%13.4%13.1%


Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +23.0%

30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Consolidated Reveue: €154.9 m

Organic Growth: +21.6%

EBITDA Margin out of scope acquired: 13.3%

ACCOUNTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

€m2021 (1)2021 excluding

acquisition (2)		2020 (3)
Revenue154.9150.4123.6
EBITDA20.320.016.2
EBITDA Margin13.1%13.3%13.1%


Organic growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +21.6%






Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Q3 Results 2021 25102021 FV EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/671d5988-ce94-4c1d-8069-184cb82cfd97)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
