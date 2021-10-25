Q3 2021 revenues: €468.2 million, up 13.6% on a reported and like-for-like basis Good growth in France: €191.1 million, up 4.0% Continued strong momentum outside France: €277.1 million, up 21.4%

Revenues for the first nine months of 2021: €1,361 million, up 14.5% (+16.3% like-for-like)

ID Logistics, (Paris:IDL) (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics announces today its sales for the third quarter 2021.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « ID Logistics recorded another quarter of strong activity, both in France and internationally, where the momentum is maintained at a steady pace. In addition to this good commercial performance, the Group continues to benefit from its recognized expertise in e-commerce, which was the source of most of the new projects started during the last quarter ».

Revenues (€ million) 2021 2020 Change Like-for-like

% change* Third quarter France 191.1 183.8 +4.0% +4.0% International 277.1 228.3 +21.4% +21.4% Total 468.2 412.1 +13.6% +13.6% Total 9 months France 567.8 527.9 +7.6% +7.6% International 793.5 660.8 +20.1% +23.4% Total 1,361.3 1,188.7 +14.5% +16.3%

CONFIRMATION OF GOOD 2021 DYNAMICS WITH SUSTAINED GROWTH IN Q3

ID Logistics maintains a strong growth of its revenues in the 3rd quarter of 2021 to reach 468.2 M€, up +13.6% as reported and on a like-for-like basis. As a reminder, the activity of the 3rd quarter of 2020 had already recorded a rebound of +7.3% following the easing of the lock-down measures related to Covid-19 in most of the countries where ID Logistics is active.

In France , ID Logistics recorded good revenue growth of +4.0% to €191.1 million during the past quarter.

, ID Logistics recorded good revenue growth of +4.0% to €191.1 million during the past quarter. Outside France, growth continued in the third quarter of 2021 at a sustained pace, with revenues reaching €277.1 million, up +21.4%, reported and like-for-like.

ID Logistics ended the first nine months of the year 2021 with revenues of 1,361.3 million, up +14.5% (+16.3% like-for-like). In 2020, revenues at September 30 had already risen by +5.3% over the same period. Since the beginning of 2021, ID Logistics has opened 20 new warehouses (7 in France and 13 internationally), ahead of the 2021 business plan. During the 3rd quarter of 2021 itself, the Group started up 11 new operations, more than half of which are dedicated to e-commerce.

NEW CONTRACTS

The number of tenders to which ID Logistics is invited remains significant in the third quarter of 2021. For example, the Group won or started up the following new contracts during the third quarter 2021:

In France , ManoMano, the French leader in e-commerce for domestic DIY, has chosen ID Logistics to manage its new national platform. This site will be staffed by more than 200 people on 36,000 sq. m.

In Belgium , ID Logistics will open a 15,000 sq. m. site for Impermo, one of the Belgian leaders in tiles and parquet. This site should eventually be expanded to 50,000 sq. m.

, ID Logistics will open a 15,000 sq. m. site for Impermo, one of the Belgian leaders in tiles and parquet. This site should eventually be expanded to 50,000 sq. m. In Argentina, ID logistics is supporting the growth of Dia, a major player in the retail sector, and is opening a new 11,000 sq. m. warehouse to centralize the drugstore and hygiene products (DPH) activity.

OUTLOOK

ID Logistics is well on track to continue its profitable development, while remaining vigilant to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. The ID Logistics teams also remain fully focused on the success of operations in the last quarter (Black Friday, end-of-year celebrations) in order to meet the challenges of the ever-increasing peaks in activity. Finally, ID Logistics remains attentive to external growth opportunities, particularly in Northern Europe and the United States.

Next Report

Release of fourth-quarter 2021 revenues on 25 January 2022 after market close

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

Appendix

Like-for-like change

Changes in revenue on a like-for-like basis reflect ID Logistics' organic performance excluding the impact of:

acquisitions and disposals: the revenue contribution of companies acquired during the period is excluded from the same period, and the revenue contribution made by companies sold during the previous period is also excluded from that period;

changes in the applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates by calculating the revenues in the various periods based on identical exchange rates, so that the reported figures for the previous period are translated using the exchange rates for the current period.

Reconciliation of reported revenues to revenues on a like-for-like basis

(€m) 2020 Effects of acquisitions and disposals Effects of exchange rate fluctuations Effects of adoption of IAS 29* like-for-like change 2021 1st quarter 392.5 -0.4% -3.6% -0.0% +15.0% 435.7 2nd quarter 384.1 n/a -1.4% +0.0% +20.5% 457.4 3rd quarter 412.1 n/a +0.0% +0.0% +13.6% 468.2 9 months 1,188.7 -0.1% -1.8% +0.1% +16.3% 1,361.3

* Accounting treatment for hyperinflationary in Argentina

Definitions

EBITDA: Underlying operating income before net depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation of intangible assets

Underlying operating income before net depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation of intangible assets Net financial debt: Gross debt plus bank overdrafts and less cash and cash equivalents

Gross debt plus bank overdrafts and less cash and cash equivalents Net debt: Net financial debt plus rent liabilities (IFRS 16)

