This year, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was ranked third in the overall benchmark for the representation of women in management structures on the SBF 120, recognizing its longstanding commitment to gender equality.

Each year, the ranking for the representation of women in management structures for listed companies, commissioned by the French Ministry of State for Gender Equality and carried out by ConvictionsRH, assesses the presence of women within companies' executive management and governance bodies, as well as various indicators relating to their gender diversity policies (training, awareness, remuneration, presence of women's networks, etc.). This year, Mercialys achieved an overall rating of 85/100, positioning it in third place out of France's top 120 listed companies.

When this ranking was published, Mercialys' commitment was praised by Ms Elisabeth Moreno, French Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities. The Company is moving forward with a proactive approach to gender parity, built around access for women to its executive structures and fair pay. These core pillars are notably illustrated by a Board of Directors and Management Committee that have both achieved gender parity, as well as specific equality agreements covering various aspects such as the drive to address pay gaps and ensuring fair access to training.

Lastly, Mercialys is aligned with best practices for transparency, enabling all stakeholders to assess its efforts to ensure equality in the workplace. Each year, the Company publishes its workplace gender equality rating, which came to 96/100 in 2020, significantly higher than the national average of 87/100. Fair pay is also monitored each year with a view to ensuring gradual improvements, reflected in a pay gap of just -1.2% in 2020.

