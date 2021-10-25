Vastned Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors as at 30 September for the third quarter of financial year 2021

High stable collection rate (97.8%) of rental income during the first nine months of 2021.
Occupancy rate at the end of the third quarter of 2021 (98.4%) increased by 2.2% compared to 31 December 2020.
A further decrease in the debt ratio (-0.9%) compared to 31 December 2020, bringing the debt ratio to 27.6%.
€ 39.2 million of unused credit facilities available.
Limited decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio1 (-2.6%) compared to the previous financial year.
Expected EPRA earnings of € 2.45 - € 2.50 per share.
Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate.
Full press release:
Attachment
- Interim statement as per 30.09.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/92f06250-4dda-4478-a921-a9e1728c3d48)
