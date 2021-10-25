BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
London, October 25
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2021, has been set at 1.377200, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.763287 pence per share (USD dividend 6.56 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 November 2021 (to shareholders on the register on 15 October 2021).
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1089
25 October 2021
