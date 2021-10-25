BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2021, has been set at 1.377200, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.763287 pence per share (USD dividend 6.56 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 November 2021 (to shareholders on the register on 15 October 2021).

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 1089

25 October 2021