Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
25.10.2021 | 18:17
Fixed Income: IT - Fixed Income - Additional CSD for Icelandic fixed income markets

Nasdaq Iceland will introduce a new CSD as a settlement venue in Genium INET
from and including October 29, 2021. 

The additional CSD, Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands (VBM), will be set up for Genium
INET markets Iceland Cash Bond Trading and Iceland FN Bond Market and will be
valid for settlement of all trades in orderbooks where the issuer has opted for
VBM as the settlement venue. 

A new CSD code "VBM" and new instrument types "ICECBVBM" for Iceland Cash Bond
Trading and "ICEFBVBM" for Iceland FN Bond Market will be added to the Genium
INET trading system to identify those instruments where VBM is the CSD. These
identifiers are distributed through GCF. 

Please note that members do not automatically get trading access to these
instruments as it requires confirmation of a member's ability to settle at VBM.
Please contact your Key Account Manager regarding access. 

Implementation schedule

·    Genium INET Test (EXT3): Available for testing as of October 20, 2021

·    Genium INET production: October 29, 2021

Genium INET market model

No changes to the Genium INET market model related to this. Latest version is
published on Rules and Regulations for the Nordic Markets. 

Questions and feedback

For further information concerning this IT-Notice please contact:

Nasdaq Iceland Exchange

Tel: +354 525 2850

E-mail: exchange.ice@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022099
