Fixed Income: IT - Fixed Income - Additional CSD for Icelandic fixed income markets

Nasdaq Iceland will introduce a new CSD as a settlement venue in Genium INET from and including October 29, 2021. The additional CSD, Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands (VBM), will be set up for Genium INET markets Iceland Cash Bond Trading and Iceland FN Bond Market and will be valid for settlement of all trades in orderbooks where the issuer has opted for VBM as the settlement venue. A new CSD code "VBM" and new instrument types "ICECBVBM" for Iceland Cash Bond Trading and "ICEFBVBM" for Iceland FN Bond Market will be added to the Genium INET trading system to identify those instruments where VBM is the CSD. These identifiers are distributed through GCF. Please note that members do not automatically get trading access to these instruments as it requires confirmation of a member's ability to settle at VBM. Please contact your Key Account Manager regarding access. Implementation schedule · Genium INET Test (EXT3): Available for testing as of October 20, 2021 · Genium INET production: October 29, 2021 Genium INET market model No changes to the Genium INET market model related to this. Latest version is published on Rules and Regulations for the Nordic Markets. Questions and feedback For further information concerning this IT-Notice please contact: Nasdaq Iceland Exchange Tel: +354 525 2850 E-mail: exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1022099