IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC:IJJP) Progress Update on eCETP. Additionally, the Mandatory Training Program is Open to Receive Request for Training Applications

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / IJJP News Headliner: eCETP Prototype deployment was successful. We are running various Key Application benchmark Metrics levels of testing to complete Phase 3 by October 28, 2021.

Live Deployment Schedule: First Week of November 2021

Developer Website: https://Montech.io

Next Stage in progress: MTP is accepting requests to training application

Market Slogan: "Without A Commitment To Join."

Currently in Progress: It started on September 13, 2021. Project Title. The Mandatory Training Program (MTP) kickoff. Project Prerequisite: The MTP project requires the eCETP donation module to be fully Operational. Training Program Structure: Training includes using eCETP to assemble and stage resources to deploy a live donation campaign. Once completed, the Alliance Partner will receive an eCETP Operator Certificate. Once an account is activated, will own the campaign deployed from training, ready for another successful fundraiser.

Description: The Mandatory Training Course provides a free training product package to the prospective Alliance Partner with retainable earnings. The completion of MTP awards the Alliance Partners certification to sponsor and deploy its resources to conduct a live campaign that generates working capital.

MTP Purpose: Kickstart the Go-To-Market Plan to build a Global Marketing campaign using eCETP as a focal point to offer MTP's services.

MTP Support Requirement: Onboarding two Experts as consultants:

Donation Campaign Fundraiser Expert: Mass Marketing Campaigns Expert: Position Requirement: To support eCETP Customer Relationship Management (CRM) services for the MTP. Anticipated Onboarding: Mid-November 2021. Position Requirement: To develop the market brand and messaging packages to market the eCEPT training program to create marketability for its features and funding solution. Anticipate Onboarding: the first week of November 2021.

Additional Details are available at Mandatory Training Program

The above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers. In addition, we will continue to post on Twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide News Releases on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company aims to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced details, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Source: IJJ Corporation.

