25.10.2021 / 18:20

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Street: Landsberger Straße 322 Postal code: 80687 City: München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TID8A3AEWPG697

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Arrow Electronics, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Centennial, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Arrow Central Europe Holding Munich GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 21 May 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 69.19 % 0.00 % 69.19 % 3,526,182 Previous notification 53.37 % 0.00 % 53.37 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005498901 0 2,439,594 0.00 % 69.19 % Total 2,439,594 69.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Arrow Electronics, Inc. % % % Arrow Electronics (U.K.), Inc. % % % Arrow United Holdings LLC % % % Arrow United International Holdings L.P. % % % Arrow International Holdings Limited % % % Arrow Electronics Holdings Ltd. % % % Arrow Electronics EMEASA S.r.l. % % % B.V. Arrow Electronics DLC % % % Verwaltungsgesellschaft Arrow Electronics GmbH % % % Arrow Electronics GmbH & Co. KG % % % Arrow Central Europe Holding Munich GmbH 69.19 % % 69.19 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

22 Oct 2021



