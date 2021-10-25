DGAP-News: Comcast New Mexico

COMCAST LAUNCHES INTERNET SPEEDS FASTER THAN 1 GIG IN GALLUP, NM



25.10.2021 / 18:30

Comcast today announced the company has introduced additional Internet speed tiers for homes and small businesses in the Gallup area, with internet speeds up to 1.2 Gbps (1,200 Mbps.) The new speeds are now available to new and existing customers. More than 9,000 homes and businesses have access to Comcast's network in Gallup. Consumers in Gallup now have access to all Xfinity Internet packages including 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps, 900 Mbps, and 1.2 Gig speed tiers. From supporting four connected devices at a time, to speeds designed for ultra-connected super-streamers, Gallup residents have a variety of options to keep them connected to more of what matters. 'Fast and reliable broadband is a key component of a vibrant economy. As Gallup businesses continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, it is good to see Comcast's investment in our community to help ensure that new and existing businesses will have the bandwidth needed to succeed in the digital economy,' said Bill Lee, CEO, Gallup-McKinley County Chamber of Commerce. 'With Internet speeds ranging from 50 Mbps to 1.2 Gigabits, Gallup can continue to recruit more industry sectors into our community, and help existing businesses grow.' Additionally, Comcast will continue to offer its low-cost, high-speed Internet program, Internet Essentials , to help close the digital divide and give even more low-income households in Gallup the tools and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. The program provides 50 Mbps at-home internet access to low-income households for $9.95 per month. Households that qualify for programs like the National School Lunch Program, housing assistance, Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, and others may qualify for Internet Essentials. Since the program launched in 2011, Comcast has connected 296,000 low-income New Mexicans to the power of the Internet at home, including 2,800 individuals in Gallup. 'When Comcast operates in your community, you can count on them to provide support to local nonprofits and community organizations,' said Sarah Piano, Managing Regional Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region. 'Comcast is a long-standing partner and an amazing supporter of our critical mentoring work in Gallup and across New Mexico. Their Internet Essentials program is extremely affordable and helped us connect dozens of our families to an at-home Internet connection, which was critical this past year more than ever. Comcast genuinely cares about the communities they work in and continually strives to make things better for the families within those communities. We are so grateful for their partnership!' 'We recognize Comcast plays an important role in helping our customers stay connected, so we are continuously advancing our Internet product with new innovation,' said Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President, Comcast. 'Our state-of-the-art gateways with WiFi 6 technology, wall-to-wall WiFi coverage, personalized tools and controls and advanced cybersecurity, are all helping to make our customers' connectivity experience better than it has ever been.' According to The Xfinity Cyber Health Report , some users have dozens of devices in their home. Increased internet speeds support faster connections and more capacity to support the growing number of smart home devices that are being added to home WiFi networks today and in the future. Since 2017 alone, Comcast has devoted more than $12 billion to strengthening and expanding its network - including building more than 33,000 new route miles of fiber. Every 2.5 years the company adds as much capacity to the network as it added in all the previous years combined. Comcast's residential broadband service is powered by xFi - a simple, digital dashboard for Xfinity customers to control their home WiFi network. In addition to parental control features like pausing WiFi and screen time scheduling, xFi provides content filters that ensure younger children can only access age-appropriate content. xFi now also comes with xFi Advanced Security, that protects all the devices connected to a customers' home network from malware and other security threats. xFi can be accessed via the Xfinity mobile app (iOS and Android), or on the TV, on X1 and Flex, with the Xfinity Voice Remote. The feature is available at no extra cost to about 20 million Xfinity Internet customers who lease a compatible xFi gateway. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Julianne Phares +1 505-218-0961 julianne_phares@cable.comcast.com Company Website https://newmexico.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct



