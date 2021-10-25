RCI Banque: Press release: PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2021 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2021-10-25)

Monday, October 25, 2021

PILLAR III RISK REPORTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND JUNE 30, 2021 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2021-10-25)

Amended versions of the Pillar III reports as of 12/31/2020 and 06/30/2021 are available on our website rcibs.com under the references "PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES 2020-12-31 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2021-10-25)" and "PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES 2021-06-30 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2021-10-25)".

Changes versus initial releases are linked to error corrections on table "Information on loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria" (for the reports as of 12/31/2020 and 06/30/2021). Indeed, the column " Inflows to non-performing exposures " is modified.

This new version cancels and replaces Pillar III reports published on our website on a stand-alone basis on 03/08/2021 and 09/06/2021.

Contact

Analysts and Investors







Financial Communication

+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74

contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About RCI Banque S.A.

Created and wholly owned by Renault Group, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financings and services for the customers and dealership networks of Renault Group (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.

RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.

With 3,800 employees in 36 countries, the group financed over 1.5 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2020 and sold more than 4.6 million services.

At end-December 2020, average performing assets stood at €46.9 billion in financing and pre-tax income at €1.003 million.

RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in seven countries since 2012. At end-December 2020, net collected deposits totaled €20.5 billion, or 43% of the company's net assets.

